Grays Harbor County Commissioners Stall Vote on “Tiny Housing Project”

The Grays Harbor County commissioners this week stalled a vote on what could become the area’s first tiny house project; a “microhousing” site proposed in South Aberdeen.

Commissioner Vickie Raines asked to postpone a vote until they could talk with the budget director and the prosecutor before entering into a monetary commitment during their regular meeting on Monday.

A letter from Shelter Resources, Inc., asks the county to commit $250,000 from the Affordable Housing funds to support a 96-unit project in South Aberdeen.

If approved the Low-Income Single Occupancy Apartments Project would be built in a wooded area at the ends of East Huntley and West Holman Streets, 6 blocks East of the Shoppes at Riverside, and a couple blocks South of Miller Junior High School.

Once complete, the site would be administered by Coastal Community Action Program who seeks to offer support services on site to help residents transition out of homelessness and live as independently as possible.

The project would cost about $15 million total, although most of that could be funded by tax credits from the Washington State Housing Finance Commission.

