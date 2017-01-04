Grays Harbor County Assessor’s Office Reports Appeals at Record Low

The Grays Harbor County Assessor’s office has received a record low number of property value appeals in 2016. Assessor Dan Lindgren said in a press release that over the previous 9 years there has been an average of 177 property value appeals per year.

There was a total of 50 property value appeals for the 2016 assessment year. This represents a 354% drop in the number of appeals compared to the previous 9 years average number of appeals.

The Assessor’s office attributes this sharp decline in property value appeals to better communication between the Assessor’s office and the public in addition to increased accuracy in mass appraisal techniques which has resulted in greater confidence in assessed values among Grays Harbor County property owners. The Grays Harbor County Assessor’s office is required to revalue nearly 65,000 real and personal property parcels each year.

10 year appeal History

Assessment year Number of Appeals

2007 156

2008 132

2009 154

2010 397

2011 92

2012 85

2013 103

2014 269

2015 208

2016 50

Comments