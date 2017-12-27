Grays Harbor County Assessor Says Appeals at Record Low

The Grays Harbor County Assessor has released his own assessment and the numbers agree; he’s doing well. A look at the last 10 years of assessment appeals shows a sharp decline since Dan Lindgren took office in 2015.

Lindgren said in a press release that for the second year in a row, the Grays Harbor County Assessor’s office has received a record low number of property value appeals in 2017.

Lindgren said, “looking back at the previous 10 years, there has been an average of 165 property value appeals per year. In 2017, there were a total of 41 property value appeals. This represents a 402% drop in the number of valuation appeals compared to the previous 10-year average.”

Grays Harbor County Assessor, Dan Lindgren who took office in 2015 attributes this sharp decline in property value appeals to better communication between the Assessor’s office and the public, a new parcel data and mapping website in 2017, along with continued efforts to increase accuracy in mass appraisal techniques. Lindgren added, “This has resulted in greater confidence in assessed values among Grays Harbor County property owners.”

The Grays Harbor County Assessor’s office is required to revalue nearly 65,000 real and personal property parcels each year.

10-year appeal History

Assessment year Number of Appeals

2007 156

2008 132

2009 154

2010 397

2011 92

2012 85

2013 103

2014 269

2015 208

2016 50

2017 41

