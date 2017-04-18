Grays Harbor County Assessor Releases New Parcel Database Tool

The Grays Harbor County Assessor’s Office is happy to announce that they have completely updated the online parcel data search tool. This new and improved property information tool has some major improvements to the mapping capabilities as well as added sale search functions with more information available to the public in a new user-friendly interface.

Assessor Dan Lindgren said in a press release that more improvements and added functionality are also still being developed to better serve the public.

The Assessor’s office would like to let everyone know that the legacy parcel search tool will be going offline this Friday, April 21st. After Friday, the legacy search tool links will be removed and closed out. Please go to the Assessor’s website and save the links to the new Mapsifter and Taxsifter search tool for future use.

Links to the new system are located in the Assessor section of the County website. Or on the “Parcel Search” button located on the County website home page.

http://www.co.grays-harbor.wa.us/government/assessor/legacy_parcel_search.php

Quick links are here:

Parcel and appraisal information

http://graysharborwa.taxsifter.com/Search/Results.aspx

Sales search

http://graysharborwa.taxsifter.com/SalesSearch/SalesSearch.aspx

Mapsifter mapping tool

http://graysharborwa.mapsifter.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel

Please note that all parcel tax information can be found on the Grays Harbor County Treasurer’s portion of the County website.

http://www.co.grays-harbor.wa.us/government/treasurer/index.php

