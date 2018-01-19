Grays Harbor Council of Governments Seeking Input for Site Reuse & Revitalization Program

The Grays Harbor Council of Governments is seeking input on potential cleanup sites for an EPA grant program. A Coalition led by the Grays Harbor Council of Governments and supported by the Cities of Aberdeen, Hoquiam and Cosmopolis was awarded $600,000 of Brownfields Assessment Grant funding by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2017. This funding will be used to support revitalization efforts at properties located within the three partner cities.

The Coalition is seeking candidate sites within the cities of Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and Cosmopolis to participate in the program. Executive Director Vickie Cummings said, “Since the intent of the project is to facilitate economic redevelopment of contaminated, blighted, and vacant/underutilized properties, selection of where we expend our efforts will depend in part on input from community members, property owners and other key stakeholders.”

The open house will include a full presentation, Q&A session, and activity to collect community input on where/how grant funding is prioritized.

Cummings notes that environmental impacts from historic industrial operations and commercial activities have resulted in vacant and underutilized brownfield properties throughout Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and Cosmopolis.

The Washington Department of Ecology lists 90 sites in Aberdeen alone that are in some stage of cleanup under their Model Toxics Control Act. Although not all would qualify as brownfields, just about every major business in town is listed including Grays Harbor college, the hospital, police department and city hall. In most cases underground storage tanks leached into the ground or contamination was discovered.

All residents, business owners, property owners, and community organization representatives are welcome!

Date: Thursday, February 1, 2018

Time: 6:00-7:30 PM

Location: Port of Grays Harbor, Commission Room, 111 S. Wooding Street, Aberdeen WA

For more information about the project, please visit www.ghcog.org/brownfield.html.

