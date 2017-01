Submitted by Grays Harbor Community Hospital The Family Birth Center at Grays Harbor Community Hospital is pleased to announce the first baby of 2017. At 6lb 11oz, 20 inches Jameson Strandberg was born at 9:24 a.m. January 2 to Deanna Strandberg. Jameson will join two sisters and a brother who are excited to help care […]

The post Grays Harbor Community Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2017 appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments