Grays Harbor Community Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2017

The Family Birth Center at Grays Harbor Community Hospital is pleased to announce the first baby of 2017. At 6lb 11oz, 20 inches Jameson Strandberg was born at 9:24 a.m. Jan. 2 to Deanna Strandberg. Jameson will join two sisters and a brother who are excited to help care for the new addition.

The Family Birth Center at Grays Harbor Community Hospital delivered over 500 babies in 2016. Dr. Carey R. Martens delivered our first baby of 2017.

For more information on how the Family Birth Center can assist you in welcoming your child please visit www.ghcares.org.

