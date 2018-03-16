Grays Harbor Community Hospital Says Layoffs Include 24% of Leadership Roles

Administrators at Grays Harbor Community Hospital have announced the layoffs of 10 employees in leadership roles in an attempt to balance the budget. A press release from Director of Public Relations Nancee Long Friday evening said the decision brings with it an estimated savings of $1.25 million.

The press release continued, “In an effort to continue to put our patients first and achieve financial stability the restructuring of Grays Harbor Community Hospital is essential. After a concentrated evaluation with Navigant, Grays Harbor Community Hospital and has laid off 24 percent of leadership roles.”

Two of the positions in the press release had already announced plans to leave the hospital, but the departure of Chief Financial Officer Joe Vessey and Chief Operations Officer Larry was apparently combined with the recent announcement. The press release continued, “This percentage includes executive-level positions that will not be immediately replaced such as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Cultural Change Leader. No service lines are being terminated and all patient care departments are still fully operational for the care of our community.”

- Advertisement -

The press release included portions of an email sent to employees from Tom Jensen Thursday evening, “It is imperative that we treat our employees, some of which have been with the organization for more than 30 years, with respect and dignity. We cannot overstate the fact that these layoffs are not a statement about work ethic or ability. This is the unfortunate result of low volumes and continued reimbursement reductions. Financial stability is imperative, staffing and benefits make up the largest part of our costs and need to be reduced.”

The press release concluded, “This difficult step brings us closer to assuring the community’s health and wellness while achieving financial sustainability.”

Comments