Submitted by Grays Harbor Community Hospital Grays Harbor Community Hospital (GHCH) is excited to showcase the new upgrades in the Family Birth Center made possible by a grant from the Aberdeen Rotary. A new television and glass door enclosure was placed in the waiting room of the Family Birth Center allowing families to enjoy their […]

