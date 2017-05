Submitted by Grays Harbor Community Hospital GHCH is pleased to announce the addition of a new autoclave (steam sterilizer) that will bring a heightened level of efficiency to the Central Sterile (CS) department. The new autoclave helps to hasten the return of instruments to all levels of the hospital and provides the physicians with sterilized […]

