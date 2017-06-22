Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen Plans Rebrand

Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen is getting a new image. Earlier this year the Public Hospital District’s board formed a Rebranding Committee. Notes from an April meeting of that committee brought forward words of emphasis like “system,” “health or healthcare,” “beacon,” “harbor,” and “skyline.”

Although we don’t know what choices they’ve centered on, the committee plans to meet in the coming weeks to determine two logos and names that will be presented to the hospital’s board at their next meeting on July 25th.

The Committee’s last update to the board said that they have worked hours to define the needs of the hospital and community and to reflect those needs in an appropriate name.

Aberdeen General and Hoquiam General Hospitals merged in the late 20’s forming the Inter-City Hospital Association, the hospital was named Grays Harbor Community Hospital in 1945 to reflect community ownership, 10 years later the same community supported the construction of the current building with 60% donated funds and 40% Hill-Burton Act.

