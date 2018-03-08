Grays Harbor Community Hospital Granted Budget Proviso, Increasing Medicaid Payouts

Administrators at Grays Harbor Community Hospital learned this morning that the State of Washington granted a budget proviso that will allow them to receive 150 percent of the Medicaid fee schedule until June 30, 2019.

A press release from Director of marketing and public relations Nancee Long said “This could be an influx of between $3.5 and $4 million for our organization. We will continue writing a bill that will be considered next year; making that permanent.” She added, “Although this is good news for the hospital, it is only one piece of the pie we must achieve to be financially sound.”

Long attached this graphic and explained that the following still needs to happen:

Navigant will continue to make recommendations bringing Subject Matter Experts to assist in the implementation of goals.

Rural Health Clinic project will go live April 16, 2018, giving us the ability to receive cost-based reimbursement for Primary Care.

Restructuring our debt and refinancing our loan with Key Bank.

She concluded, “As we work together to complete these goals we will continue to update the providers, staff and community on our progress.”

