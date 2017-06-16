Grays Harbor Community Hospital Blames Breakdown in Communication for Misunderstanding

A breakdown in communication is what lead to the misunderstanding between officials at Grays Harbor Community Hospital and the city of Montesano according to a press release from staff Friday afternoon that said beginning March 2, 2017, Grays Harbor Community Hospital (GHCH) enthusiastically entered negotiations with the City of Montesano to grant permission for Pioneer Avenue to be widened. Over the next four months there were regular, documented discussions regarding the project, specifically two items: The fact that GHCH was legally unable to “give” the property, no matter it’s size, to the City without a time-consuming and expensive process (see RCW 70.44.300) and concern about the accessibility of our Montesano Healthcare Clinic patients and visitors to the building during construction. GHCH was told that construction could take place in July or August and would last one to six months.

Exchanges between the hospital and the City of Montesano were moving forward with the thought that the land could be “traded” for a position on a potential billboard that City was proposing. At no point in time did the hospital assume or claim the land related to this exchange was valued at $40,000. This simple misinterpretation of the language led to a complete breakdown in communication between the two parties.

Only during the week of June 5, 2017, was an urgent deadline communicated to GHCH regarding the completion of paperwork and the deadline was week’s end. At no time did the hospital intentionally stall progress of this improvement. GHCH earnestly desires to be in sync with the needs of our constituents and believe the improvements to Pioneer Avenue will benefit all the businesses on that throughway. When necessity was relayed, GHCH made administration available to any City of Montesano employee and received no response. As of 4:45 p.m. of June 9, 15-minutes before end of business, all documentation requested was supplied to the City of Montesano.

Grays Harbor Community Hospital (GHCH) is a Public Hospital District, as so, it is our primary duty to provide careful and responsible management of the community’s investment. The Public Hospital District #2 Board, administration and staff take these responsibilities very seriously and are constantly working to provide this community with the best possible outcomes whether it be health related or a much-needed improvement in the City of Montesano. In addition to that, GHCH will not make injudicious public statements. It is our duty to thoroughly research and vet all related information via the appropriate channels to provide the public with the most professional and accurate information.

GHCH will strive to initiate discussions of growth and encouragement for Grays Harbor County. With any agreement or negotiation there is room for misinterpretation. It is our desire to not debate these issues but work with each other to provide closure and compliance for all involved. GHCH will continue to provide excellent care for our community and work to move the needle toward positive stories that can help all of us to grow.

