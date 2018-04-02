Grays Harbor Community Hospital and LifeNet Health kick off National Donate Life Month

National Donate Life Month (NDLM), celebrated in April each year, features an entire month of local, regional and national events to celebrate those that have saved and enhanced lives through the gift of donation. The event also encourages Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors.

In Washington, 87% of our residents who are old enough to designate their wishes to be a donor, have said YES. Thousands of patients are in need of a life-saving organ transplant, and thousands of others this year will need tissue and corneal transplants that can improve health and restore sight.

For 2018, Donate Life America was inspired by the image of a rainbow and Maya Angelou’s quote, “Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud” to represent the theme of this year’s National Donate Life Month artwork.

Grays Harbor Community Hospital and LifeNet Health are kicking off National Donate Life Month with a Donate Life flag dedication and cake cutting ceremony followed by an education table on Monday, April 2, 2018 – 10am to 12pm.

“Being an organ, tissue and eye donor is the most selfless gift a person can give to others,” said Heidi Schaiberger, Donor Development Account Manager for LifeNet Health here in Washington. “You have the ability to change lives forever with one decision.”

The number of organ donors in Washington — as with the rest of the U.S. — falls far short of the number of patients in need of transplants, and nationally, more than 1.75 million surgeries using donated tissue will take place this year. Many of these individuals may get a second chance at life due to the generosity of those who designate themselves as organ, tissue and eye donors.

“We are honored to be part of a system that touches so many people in a positive way,” said Tom Jensen, CEO. “The gift of organ donation is the ultimate gift you can give to impact the world around you and LifeNet is a wonderful partner in this important cause.”

If you would like to attend or have questions, please call or email Heidi Schaiberger, Donor Development Account Manager at (206)503-0754 or [email protected]

