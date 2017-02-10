Grays Harbor Community Foundation Scholarship Deadline is March 1, 2017

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation is proud to offer opportunities to support Grays Harbor students in their post-secondary education. Scholarship applications have been open since the beginning of January and will close on March 1st at 5:00PM. We are accepting scholarship applications for students that are Grays Harbor County residents or graduated from a Grays Harbor County high school planning to attend college or vocational programs. We also offer renewals for past scholarship recipients up to three additional years.

In 2016, the Foundation awarded over $639,000 in scholarships to over 335 students attending universities and programs all throughout the United States. This year, we plan to give scholarships ranging from $1,500-$20,000 to help students in our community attain their educational and career goals. Program Officer, Jessica Hoover, commented: “The Foundation plans to award more scholarships in 2017 than any other year in our 20+ history. This is in great thanks to our many generous donors as well as our tremendous student population that continues to attain higher education both in and outside of our community.”

To apply visit our website at www.gh-cf.org . If you have questions regarding the application, contact Jessica Hoover, Program Officer, at Jessica@gh-cf.org or (360) 532-1600.

