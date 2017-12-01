Grays Harbor Community Foundation Invests $14,000 into Community Through Quarterly Small Grants Program

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation announced this week that they are pleased to invest $14,000 into the community through our Small Grants Program. A press release from the foundation said that they created this program in addition to their twice-annual Community Building Grants Program in order to address immediate, and smaller scale needs in our community that range between $500 – $5,000. Since created in July of this year, the Small Grants Program has awarded over $40,000 to Grays Harbor organizations.

98520 Music and Arts District Initiative – Youth Orchestra Unbound & Homeschool Music Programs

Boy Scouts of America, Pacific Harbors Council – Scouting Support and Uniform Bank in Grays Harbor

Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds – Equestrian Area Restroom Renovation

Ocosta School District, Theater Arts Class – Theater Lighting Equipment

Westport South Beach Historical Society – McCausland Hall Galley Capacity

Program Officer, Jessica Hoover said, “This is a new program, only in its second cycle, and so far we have had an overwhelmingly positive response. What is really exciting about the Small Grants Program is seeing what a big difference a small amount of funding can do for organizations in a short amount of time. The immediacy of impact for these grants is top priority in the committee’s decision making process.”

Hoover added, “Through the Small Grants Program, we are now able to address both large and small scale needs for organizations multiple times throughout the year, which is important to us as stewards of our donor’s gifts as well as grant makers.”

The Small Grants Program is offered quarterly. Visit their website for more information on the eligibility criteria at www.gh-cf.org. The next Small Grants Program deadline is January 2nd at 5PM.

The next Community Building Grants deadline is February 1st at 5PM.

