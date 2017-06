Submitted by Grays Harbor Community Foundation Thanks to our kind and generous donors, this year the Grays Harbor Community Foundation awarded over $700,000 to students throughout Grays Harbor County for their post-secondary education. Students are able to attend any school or program of their choice and all scholarships are renewable at variable amounts for an additional […]

The post Grays Harbor Community Foundation Awards Over $700,000 in Scholarships appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments