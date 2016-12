Submitted by the Grays Harbor Community Foundation The Grays Harbor Community Foundation is pleased to announce 7th Street Theatre Association as the recipient of a $50,000 endowment grant. The Foundation considered several organizations that had received funding in the recent past and were impressed by 7th Street Theatre’s plan to build upon an endowment grant for […]

