Submitted by The Grays Harbor Community Foundation The Grays Harbor Community Foundation is pleased to invest $271,150 into our community through our Community Building Grants program. This cycle we awarded the highest dollar amount during a cycle in our 20+ year history as well as awarded multiple large scale grants that will have a significant […]

