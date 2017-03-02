Grays Harbor Community Foundation Awards $271,150 in Grants

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation is pleased to invest $271,150 into our community through our Community Building Grants program. This cycle we awarded the highest dollar amount during a cycle in our 20+ year history as well as awarded multiple large-scale grants that will have a significant impact on our community.

The organizations that were funded through our discretionary grants program quarter include:

Aberdeen High School AVID– College Campus Visits

Beyond Survival– Healing House

Breast Cancer Alliance Fund– Assistance with PUD Bills for Cancer Patients

Catholic Community Services– Feed the Hungry

Children’s Advocacy Center of Grays Harbor- Preventive Maintenance Project

City of Aberdeen Parks Department –Peterson Playfield Remodel

Cosmopolis School District– Playground Equipment

Friends of Nisqually NWR Complex– Grays Harbor Shorebird Education program

Friends of the Elma Timberland Library– Building Renovations

Grays Harbor Sea Scouts– Safety Upgrades and Training Materials

Green Lantern Lunch Program– Kids Lunch Program

Hoquiam School District- Summer Book Mobile

Montesano Youth Soccer– Field Development and Lights

Pediatric Interim Care Center– Infant Withdrawal Program

Port of Grays Harbor- Friends Landing Playground Equipment

YMCA of Grays Harbor- Camp Bishop Kitchen Equipment Replacement

Grants Chair, Dr. Dave Westby commented “As the Foundation has continued to grow in the past several years, we wanted to make sure our awards grew as well. This year, we condensed our grants program down to two cycles in order to accommodate larger scale requests that make a higher impact on Grays Harbor. We are pleased with the great response from the community and had a record high number of applications this cycle. With our growth comes the ability to offer new and creative ways to give back to our local organizations with programs like our capacity building and endowment grant initiatives we offered last year. We look forward to continuing to find innovative ways to partner with our nonprofit community.”

You may find out more about our grants program by checking the Foundation website at www.gh-cf.org or contacting our office at 532-1600 or by e-mail at [email protected]. Our next Community Building Grants deadline is September 1st at 5PM. We are also offering an Annual Education Grants cycle for our local school districts with a deadline of June 1st at 5PM.

