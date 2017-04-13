Submitted by Grays Harbor College Grays Harbor College recently was notified that the year-old Eugene D. Schermer Instructional Building met standards to qualify for LEED Gold certification, as determined by the US Green Building Council. The building construction and design were cited for sustainability and awarded points that determined the certification. The project achieved gold certification […]

The post Grays Harbor College’s Schermer Building Awarded LEED Gold Certification appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments