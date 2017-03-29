Grays Harbor College Student to be Honored with All-USA Academic award

Yulisa Morelia, the current GHC Student Body President, is only one of 20 community college students nationwide to be named to the All-USA Community College Academic Team and will be honored later in April in New Orleans. She will receive a $5,000 scholarship from Follett Higher Education Group, sponsor of the 2017 National Academic Team, along with the Phi Theta Kappa scholastic honorary and the American Association of Community Colleges.

With a 3.84 grade-point average, Yulisa, 19, will graduate later this Spring with her Associate of Science in Pre-Nursing DTA. She plans to transfer into a bachelors degree program and earn her RN. Eventually, she would like to become a pediatric nurse practitioner.

“I never knew if I could afford to go to college when I was growing up,” she explains. “But my older sister, Denise, went (to GHC) and got her RN from WSU. Watching her, I realized GHC was the best option.” Yulisa has lived on the Harbor since she was two years old. She and Denise are the first in their family to graduate from college. Both served as student body vice president and Yulisa went on to be elected student body president for this year.

“Everyone at GHC is so proud of Yulisa and happy for her family,” adds GHC president Jim Minkler. “This national recognition has never happened for a GHC student before and we all agree that Yulisa is an outstanding, most deserving representative for GHC.”

Both Yulisa and Brandi Webb were GHC’s nominees for the annual academic team at the state level. Each community college can nominate two students and as members of Washington’s All-State team, both were also honored recently in Olympia.

In June, Brandi, 29, earns her Associate of Applied Science degree in Human Services along with an Associate of Arts degree. She will transfer to UW-Tacoma or Evergreen for a bachelors degree in Social Welfare, planning a career possibly with Child Protective Services, where she currently is an intern.

Brandi arrived on the Harbor from Texas. She had dropped out of a previous college with only three classes left to complete a degree.

Eventually, she explains, “after being on the Harbor for a while, I found the Human Services program and it sounded like me.” She also received a scholarship as an All-Washington team member.

Comments