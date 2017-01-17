Grays Harbor College to Host Jazz Festival This Thursday

More than 150 area junior high and high school music students will participate in the daylong jazz festival on Thursday, hosted by the Grays Harbor College Jazz Band and featuring the Remi Bolduc Jazz Ensemble.

Later on Thursday evening, the Bolduc ensemble will perform a tribute to jazz icon Dave Brubeck at the Bishop Center, starting at 7 p.m. Students attending the daytime festival will receive a complimentary ticket to the evening performance, and tickets are available online for the public at www.ghc.edu/bishop.

Schools participating in the daytime jazz festival, planned between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., include Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Montesano, Elma, Rochester and Willapa Valley. Each group will perform on the Bishop Center stage for 15 minutes and then will receive a clinic from one of three clinicians who are GHC Music faculty members.

The GHC Jazz Band will perform at noon, followed by the performance and workshop by guest artist Remi Bolduc. for details visit http://www.ghc.edu/bishop

