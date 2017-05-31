Grays Harbor College Foundation Awards Nearly $600,000 to Local Students

The Grays Harbor College Foundation presented 300 scholarships last week, totaling nearly $600,000 in financial support for those enrolling at GHC for the 2017-18 school year. Many individual donors, Foundation board members and College staff participated in the annual Spring ceremony.

“As the new executive director of the College Foundation, I was thrilled to observe the interaction between our students and our donors,” commented Lisa J. Smith, attending her first GHC scholarship awards event. “Hearing the stories of students who were being helped and those of their donors was definitely heart-warming and inspirational.”

Two new scholarships were awarded during the ceremony. One, in memory of Robert G. Smith, a GHC alum who worked at a local mill while attending school. He eventually became a Spanish and math teacher and later worked for the State of Washington. The scholarship, established by his wife, Ronna, helps an education major.

The Bivens Family Scholarship, also new this year, was established to honor the late Al and Mary Bivens by their son, Jon, who graduated from GHC in 1959. This scholarship specifically helps students majoring in engineering and sciences.

The Foundation is currently accepting scholarship applications for the E.K. & Lillian F. Bishop Scholarships, for Undergraduate and Graduate students. Applications can be submitted at https://ghc.awardspring.com/. Scholarships are also awarded in the Fall and applications can be submitted later this Summer. For more information about the Grays Harbor College Foundation and how to be a scholarship donor, contact Smith, [email protected], 360.538.4243.

