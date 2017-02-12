Grammys: Could Beyonce Win for Best Rock Performance? Could Pink Win for Best Country Performance?

Larry Busacca/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTVBeyonce leads all nominees for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards this Sunday night with nine nods, but she’s not a shoo-in to take every category she’s up for…like Best Rock Performance, for example.

Beyonce is up for Best Rock Performance for “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” a song she recorded with rocker Jack White from her album Lemonade. But considering that her competition in this category includes actual rock acts, like the metal band Disturbed, the rock duo Twenty One Pilots and the late David Bowie, she shouldn’t count on taking home this particular award.

It’s not unusual for the Grammys to nominate artists in categories where they don’t seem to belong. This year, in the Best Country Duo or Group Performance category, Pink, Elle King and Pentatonix are all nominated: Pink for her duet with country superstar Kenny Chesney, Elle for her duet with country star Dierks [pr: Derks] Bentley and Pentatonix for their duet with country icon Dolly Parton.

“It was just such a dream come true,” Pentatonix member Scott Hoying says of singing with Dolly. “She’s just so sweet and we feel honored to be nominated next to such a legend.”

This is the third year in a row that Pentatonix has been nominated for a Grammy, and they’re already two for two. “That is a musician’s dream, to be nominated for a Grammy, [to] win a Grammy, so we’re just extremely grateful,” says Scott.

“It’s real exciting that we’re also in the country category,” says group member Kevin Olusola “…It’s kind of intimidating, but it’s also really exciting for us.”

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Here are the nominees in the major categories:

Album of the Year:

25 — Adele

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Views — Drake

A Sailor’s Guide to Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Record of the Year:

“Hello” — Adele

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Year:

“Formation” — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“I Took a Pill in Ibiza” — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

“7 Years” — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best New Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

POP FIELD

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Hello” — Adele

“Hold Up” — Beyoncé

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber

“Piece by Piece” (Idol Version) — Kelly Clarkson

“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Closer” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Cheap Thrills” — Sia Featuring Sean Paul

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Cinema — Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels — Bob Dylan

Stages Live — Josh Groban

Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin — Willie Nelson

Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway — Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album:

25 — Adele

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande

Confident — Demi Lovato

This Is Acting — Sia

Best Dance Recording:

“Tearing Me Up” — Bob Moses

“Don’t Let Me Down” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya

“Never Be Like You” — Flume Featuring Kai

“Rinse & Repeat” — Riton Featuring Kah-Lo

“Drinkee” — Sofi Tukker

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Skin — Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch — Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future — Underworld

Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega

ROCK FIELD:

Best Rock Performance:

“Joe” (Live from Austin City Limits) — Alabama Shakes

“Don’t Hurt Yourself” — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White

“Blackstar” — David Bowie

“The Sound of Silence” (Live on Conan) — Disturbed

“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots

Best Metal Performance:

“Shock Me” — Baroness

“Silvera” — Gojira

“Rotting in Vain” — Korn

“Dystopia” — Megadeth

“The Price Is Wrong” — Periphery

Best Rock Song:

“Blackstar”– David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

“Burn the Witch” — Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)

“Hardwired” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“My Name Is Human” — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

Best Rock Album:

California — Blink-182

Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage the Elephant

Magma — Gojira

Death of a Bachelor — Panic! At the Disco

Weezer — Weezer

ALTERNATIVE FIELD

Best Alternative Music Album:

22, A Million — Bon Iver

Blackstar — David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead

R&B FIELD

Best R&B Performance:

“Turnin’ Me Up” — BJ the Chicago Kid

“Permission” — Ro James

“I Do” — Musiq Soulchild

“Needed Me” — Rihanna

“Cranes in the Sky” — Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“The Three of Me” — William Bell

“Woman’s World” — BJ the Chicago Kid

“Sleeping with the One I Love” — Fantasia

“Angel” — Lalah Hathaway

“Can’t Wait” — Jill Scott

Best R&B Song:

“Come See Me” — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)

“Exchange” — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)

“Kiss It Better” — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna)

“Lake by the Ocean” — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

“Luv” — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Ology — Gallant

We Are King — KING

Malibu — Anderson .Paak

Anti — Rihanna

Best R&B Album:

In My Mind — BJ the Chicago Kid

Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway

Velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin

Healing Season — Mint Condition

Smoove Jones — Mya

RAP FIELD

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“Freedom” — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Hotline Bling” — Drake

“Broccoli” — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

“Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

“Famous”– Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song:

“All The Way Up” — Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)

“Famous” — Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)

“Hotline Bling” — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

“No Problem” — Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

“Ultralight Beam” — Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)

Best Rap Album:

Coloring Book — Chance the Rapper

And the Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul

Major Key — DJ Khaled

Views — Drake

Blank Face LP — ScHoolboy Q

The Life of Pablo — Kanye West

COUNTRY FIELD

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Love Can Go to Hell” — Brandy Clark

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

“My Church” — Maren Morris

“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“Different for Girls” — Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

“21 Summer” — Brothers Osborne

“Setting the World on Fire” — Kenny Chesney & Pink

“Jolene” — Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton

“Think of You” — Chris Young With Cassadee Pope

Best Country Song:

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)

“Die A Happy Man” — Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Humble and Kind” — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

“My Church” — busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album:

Big Day in a Small Town — Brandy Clark

Full Circle — Loretta Lynn

Hero — Maren Morris

A Sailor’s Guide to Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Ripcord — Keith Urban

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM FIELD

Best Music Video:

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“River” — Leon Bridges

“Up & Up” — Coldplay

“Gosh” — Jamie XX

“Upside Down & Inside Out” — OK Go

Best Music Film:

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead — Steve Aoki

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years — (The Beatles)

Lemonade — Beyoncé

The Music of Strangers — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

American Saturday Night: Live from the Grand Ole Opry — (Various Artists)

