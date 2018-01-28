Grammys 2018 Winners' List: Bruno Mars goes six for six

The Recording AcademyDespite going into the Grammys with eight nominations, JAY Z was completely shut out. The big winner was Bruno Mars, who won six of the six Grammys he was nominated for. Kendrick Lamar won four out of the seven Grammys he was nominated for. Here are the winners:
Record of the Year
“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
Album of the Year
Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
4:44 — JAY-Z
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama — Lorde
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Song of the Year
“That’s What I Like”
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
POP FIELD
Best Pop Solo Performance:
“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer
Best Pop Vocal Album:
÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran
ROCK FIELD
Best Rock Performance:
“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen
Best Metal Performance:
“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon
Best Rock Song:
“Run” — Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album:
A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs
ALTERNATIVE FIELD
Best Alternative Music Album:
Sleep Well Beast — The National
R&B FIELD
Best R&B Performance:
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
Best R&B Song:
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Starboy — The Weeknd
Best R&B Album:
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
RAP FIELD
Best Rap Performance:
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
Best Rap Song:
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Album:
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
COUNTRY FIELD
Best Country Solo Performance:
“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
“Better Man” — Little Big Town
Best Country Song:
“Broken Halos” — Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album:
From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton
ELECTRONIC FIELD
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk
Best Dance Recording:
“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem
OTHER
Best Music Video:
“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar
Best Roots Gospel Album:
Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope — Reba McEntire
Best Traditional Blues Album:
Blue & Lonesome — The Rolling Stones
Best Americana Album:
The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Best Folk Album:
Mental Illness — Aimee Mann
Best Children’s Album:
Feel What U Feel — Lisa Loeb
Best Comedy Album:
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas — Dave Chappelle
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
“How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho), Track from Moana: The Songs
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
The Princess Diarist — Carrie Fisher
Best Musical Theater Album:
Dear Evan Hansen — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
La La Land — Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer
Best Music Film:
The Defiant Ones — Various Artists
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:
Greg Kurstin
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.