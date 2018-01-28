Grammys 2018: The Performances

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARASAs usual, the Grammy telecast Sunday night on CBS was all about performances, not awards: only about 9 trophies were given out during the three-and-a-half hour show.

Here’s a rundown of who sang what on the 60th Annual Grammy awards, which aired live from New York City for the first :

Kendrick Lamar with U2‘s Bono and The Edge – “XXX” and “DNA.” plus his verses on Rich the Kid‘s “New Freezer” and Jay Rock‘s “King’s Dead.” (See show recap for more details description)

Lady Gaga with Mark Ronson – New piano version of “Joanne,” which segued to “Million Reasons.” Gaga performed on a piano covered with white feathers and angels’ wings; she wore a pale off-the-shoulder gown with a huge train and super-glam makeup and hair

Sam Smith – “Pray”

Little Big Town – “Better Man”

Gary Clark Jr., Jon Batiste and Joe Saylor – “Ain’t That a Shame” and “Maybellene,” in tribute to the late rock and roll founding fathers Fats Domino and Chuck Berry, respectively

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee – “Despacito”

Childish Gambino a.k.a. Donald Glover – “Terrified”

Pink – An emotional “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken,” which she performed with an American Sign Language interpreter next to her

Bruno Mars and Cardi B – The night’s big winner, Bruno, was joined by Cardi B for a performance of their duet version of Bruno’s “Finesse”

Sting & Shaggy – “Englishmen in New York” and their new joint single “Don’t Make Me Wait”

Rihanna, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne and Eric Church – A tribute to the victims of concert violence in Las Vegas and in Manchester England; they performed Eric Clapton‘s “Tears in Heaven”

Kesha with Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels and Andra Day – a #MeToo version of “Praying,” introduced by a powerful speech from Janelle Monae.

U2 – “Get Out of Your Own Way” (pre-taped performance on a barge in the Hudson River)

Elton John and Miley Cyrus – “Tiny Dancer”

Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt and Broadway diva Patti LuPone – A Broadway tribute to Leonard Bernstein and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, with Platt doing West Side Story’s “Somewhere,” and Lupone reprising her iconic Evita number “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina”

SZA – “Broken Clocks”

Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris – A cover of Tom Petty‘s “Wildflowers,” which soundtracked part of the In Memoriam segment

Logic, Khalid and Alessia Cara – “1-800-273-8255,” the anti-suicide song, performed as the In Memoriam segment faded out on a photo of Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington, who took his own life last year.

And one “performance” was more of a comedy bit: Host James Corden, plus Sting and reggae star Shaggy, did a New York version of Corden’s signature “Carpool Karaoke” bit called “Subway Carpool Karaoke.” They sang in the New York City subway, performing Sting’s Police classic “Every Breath You Take,” Shaggy’s hit “It Wasn’t Me” and Sting and Shaggy’s new single “Don’t Make Me Wait.”

Of course, this being New York, all the subway passengers started yelling at them to shut up and sit down; one guy eventually punched Corden out.

