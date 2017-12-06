Grammy nominee Kelly Clarkson thrilled to be competing against people she "adores"

Vincent PetersSome Grammy-nominated artists probably look at a list of their competitors and think, “Boy, I wish I wasn’t up against THAT person.” But Kelly Clarkson says she thrilled about the fact that this year, she’s up against some of the biggest names in music.

Kelly, a three-time Grammy winner, is nominated in the category of Best Pop Solo Performance, for her hit “Love So Soft.” Her competition includes Lady Gaga for “Million Reasons,” Kesha for “Praying,” Pink for “What About Us” and Ed Sheeran for “Shape of You.”

“The part that I get most excited about is, once I find out if I’ve been nominated, I Google who I’m nominated with ’cause I’m always curious,” Kelly tells ABC Radio. “And I was so excited ’cause I love all the artists I’m nominated with!”

“They’re literally in my collection of music,” she adds. “So it’s just cool to be nominated with people you adore, as well.”

You can see if Kelly takes home her fourth golden Gramophone when the 60th Annual Grammy Awards take place January 28 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. So far, no performers or presenters have been announced.

