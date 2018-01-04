Got $15K? John Mayer's autograph could be yours...guitar included

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesJohn Mayer has a longtime relationship with the Martin Guitar company, and later this month, he’ll be unveiling a new signature model. Want one? It’ll set you back $15,000.

The D-45 Mayer Custom Signature Edition will be launched January 25 in Anaheim, California. Only 45 of them will be made, and each one includes an interior label signed by John himself.

The fancy acoustic guitar, designed by John, is made of Guatemalan rosewood and spruce, and features gold tuning pegs and other details that probably only matter to hardcore guitarists like John. Each guitar costs $14,999.

This is the fifth John Mayer signature edition Martin guitar. The model is expected to sell out even before the official launch.

