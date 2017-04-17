Goodbye Gaga, Hello Stefani: Star ditches stage name for new movie role

Image Group LA/ABCWhen Lady Gaga starred in American Horror Story, she was credited as Lady Gaga. But for her first big movie role, she’ll go by her birth name.

Warner Bros. Pictures, the company producing Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s remake of A Star Is Born, has announced that the singer is going by Stefani Germanotta for the role.

According to Warner Bros., filming is now underway on the movie, which will feature Cooper as Jackson Maine, a fading country star who discovers Ally, a talented nobody played by Gaga — uh, Stefani. The two start an affair, but when Jackson makes Ally a star, he can’t handle the fact that her fame is surpassing his own. The movie opens September 28, 2018.

As previously reported, Gaga is filming some scenes for the movie this week on the grounds of the Coachella festival, where she performed this past weekend, and will perform again this coming weekend.

During her set this past weekend, Gaga debuted a brand-new song called “The Cure.” A rep for the singer confirms to ABC Radio that the song is a stand-alone single and isn’t from A Star Is Born, or some previously-unknown upcoming album. It also won’t be added to any additional release of Gaga’s current album, Joanne.

