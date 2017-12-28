Good Samaritan Kicks in Door of Burning Elma Home

No injuries were reported at a house fire yesterday, thanks in part to a citizen passing by who kicked in the door of an Elma home.

The Elma Fire Chief Tyson Boling said in a press release that they were called to the fire in the 100 block of West Main Street just after 11:08 AM Wednesday morning Grays Harbor Fire Districts 5, 2, and 12 were called to assist. Arriving units reported flames coming from the rear of the home.

Boling said a citizen passing by was able to enter the structure and get the residents out. One occupant was transported to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

Units were on scene until nearly 4 Wednesday afternoon. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Boling thanked the agencies involved, including the Elma Police Department, Grays Harbor Sherriff’s, Elma Public Works, and Grays Harbor PUD.

A relative of the homeowner set up a gofundme account to help support the family of 6 and their 2 dogs displaced, the sister said the fire started from the “Hot Water heater exploding.”

