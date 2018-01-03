Good or bad "Reputation": How will Taylor Swift’s tour do?

By Music News Group

When it comes to ticket sales, Taylor Swift‘s upcoming Reputation tour could either be a huge success, or a total disappointment…depending on who you ask.

According to Billboard, the stadium tour – which will kick off this spring — is on track to be one of the highest-grossing tours of all time. Billboard reports that Taylor is currently projected to sell $450 million worth of tickets, thanks to a strategy that involves pricing tickets high, and having them available up until the day of the show. That means there may not be immediate sellouts, but she’ll be raking in huge revenues.

As a Ticketmaster exec told Billboard, “We’d like to sell the last ticket to her concert when she takes the stage each night…we’re not trying to sell all of her tickets in one minute.”

But those high ticket prices have some fans balking. At Houston’s NRG Stadium, where Taylor will play on September 29, the cheapest tickets are $160. Fans on Twitter have been complaining; one tweeted, “I paid $150 for my ticket with amazing seats for the 1989 tour. Now for the same seats I have to pay about $500.”

Another fan complained about Ticketmaster’s Taylor Swift Tix program, which offered fans a chance to improve their position in line to buy tickets by buying merch.

An article in the New York Post‘s Page Six cited these complaints, as well as a quote from an unnamed music industry “insider,” as an indication that the tour won’t do well. But sources close to Taylor tell Billboard the singer sold $180 million worth of tickets in the first seven days of sales.

Tickets went on sale December 13. The North American leg of Taylor’s Reputation tour kicks off May 8 in Arizona.

