Good News About Michael Buble’s Son

Evaan KherajMichael Buble has shared good news about his son three-year-old Noah, who was diagnosed with cancer last year and has been undergoing treatment.

In a statement, Michael and his wife Luisana Lopilato said, “We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy. He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us.”

The couple adds, “Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words. We’d also like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey, we are greatly comforted by your support and love.”

