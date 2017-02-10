Goo Goo Dolls to Perform on “Shall We Dance on Ice”

Brittany Evans/Disson SkatingGoo Goo Dolls will be providing the live soundtrack for Shall We Dance on Ice, a TV special combining both skating and dancing that airs tomorrow on ABC.

As pro dancers and champion ice skaters perform in front of them, Goo Goo Dolls will play a mix of their hits from the ‘90s and today. They’ll rock out to “Slide” and “Iris,” then play “So Alive” and “Over and Over” from their latest album, Boxes.

The show is hosted by Olympic champion skater Kristi Yamaguchi and Shark Tank‘s Robert Herjavec, and airs at 3 p.m. ET. It features Dancing with the Stars‘ Tony Dovalani and Chelsie Hightower, and 2014 Olympic gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

