Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik Welcomes a Baby Girl; Band Releases Remix of “Over and Over”

Goo Goo, Ga Ga! Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik and his wife Melina have welcomed a daughter, People confirms. The baby girl, named Liliana Carella Rzeznik, was born Thursday in Los Angeles.

“The new family is doing great,” John’s rep tells the mag.

Liliana is the first child for the 51-year-old musician and his wife. The couple has been together since 2005 and married since 2013.

Meanwhile, Goo Goo Dolls latest single “Over and Over” is getting a do-over — a remix, to be exact. Super producer RedOne, along with T.I. Jakke, produced the new version of the track, which is available for purchase and streaming now.

“What impressed me the most was RedOne’s re-invention of the chorus and the vibe of the song,” John says in a statement. “It took on a whole new dimension and style, which was great!”

RedOne has worked with a ton of artists including U2, Lady Gaga, Enrique Iglesias, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez.

Last month, Goo Goo Dolls premiered the winning entry of their music video contest for “Over and Over.” The animated video was created by Eliezer Castillo. He won $5,000, an autographed guitar and his work featured on the Goo Goo Dolls’ social media sites.

