Goo Goo Dolls hitting the road with Phillip Phillips this summer

PR Newswire/Live NationGoo Goo Dolls have announced an extensive summer tour as well as a new EP.

The veteran group will kick off the tour, in support of their current album Boxes, on July 14 in Mountain View, California. The tour will wrap up September 13 at L.A.’s Greek Theater. Opening all dates will be Phillip Phillips, who’s currently working on his third album. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 3 at 10 a.m. local time, but fan club and VIP pre-sales are available now.

In addition, Goo Goo Dolls will release a new EP on May 12 called You Should Be Happy.

Here are the tour dates:

7/14 — Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/15 — Las Vegas, NV, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

7/16 — Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre

7/18 — Englewood, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/20 — Fargo, ND, Scheels Arena

7/21 — Council Bluffs, IA, Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Concert Cove

7/24 — Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion @ Northerly Island

7/25 — Indianapolis, IN, Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn At White River State Park

7/27 — Peoria, IL, The Riverfront

7/28 — Appleton, WI, Fox Cities Stadium

7/29 — Plymouth, MN, Hilde Performance Center

7/31 — Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

8/2 — Huber Heights, OH, Rose Music Center At The Heights

8/3 — Rochester, MI, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

8/5 — Cleveland, OH, Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica

8/6 — Philadelphia, PA, Festival Pier

8/8 — Vienna, VA, Filene Center At Wolf Trap

8/9 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

8/11 — Syracuse, NY, Lakeview Amphitheater

8/12 — Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

8/13 — Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater

8/15 — Boston, MA, Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

8/16 — Portland, ME, Maine State Pier

8/18 — Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

8/19 — Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

8/20 — Saratoga Springs, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/22 — Baltimore, MD, Pier Six Pavilion

8/23 — Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

8/25 — Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater At Virginia Beach

8/26 — Asheville, NC, Biltmore Estate

8/27 — Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/30 — Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Cafe / Hard Rock Live

9/1 — Miami, FL, Bayfront Park Amphitheater

9/2 — Jacksonville, FL, Daily’s Place

9/4 — Atlanta, GA, Chastain Park Amphitheatre

9/7 — The Woodlands, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/10 — Albuquerque, NM, Sandia Casino Amphitheater

9/12 — San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

9/13 — Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

