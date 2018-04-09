Goo Goo Dolls getting "Dizzy" all over again this fall

By Andrea Dresdale

Bob MusselThis fall, Goo Goo Dolls will mark the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album Dizzy Up the Girl by launching a tour that will feature a performance of the album in its entirety.

Dizzy Up the Girl, released in 1998, has sold six million albums worldwide and spun off four major hits: “Iris,” “Slide,” “Black Balloon” and “Broadway.” In addition to the album, the band will also perform their other hits.

- Advertisement -

The band also released a video to announce the tour, which is designed like a movie trailer for a romantic comedy. In it, Goo Goo Dolls two founding members — singer Johnny Rzeznik and bass player Robby Takac — meet cute and form a band. Robby leaves, Johnny chases after him, they hug it out and then decide to go on tour.

The tour kicks off in Phoenix, AZ on September 30th and will wrap up in Las Vegas on November 18. Citi card members can grab pre-sale tickets starting on Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. The general public on-sale is Friday, April 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments