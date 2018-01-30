Gone at last? Paul Simon announces "farewell" London concert

By Music News Group

Sam Wordley/RedfernsHe hasn’t announced that he’s retiring from touring, but Paul Simon has indicated that his performance in London this summer may be his last — at least, in the U.K.

Simon is headlining a July 15 show as part of the British Summer Time Hyde Park festival, an annual series of concerts that takes place in London’s famed Hyde Park. Also on the bill are James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt. The 76-year-old singer/songwriter will close the festival with a performance billed as Homeward Bound: The Farewell Performance. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday if you sign up at BST-HydePark.com.

In 2016, towards the end of a North American tour in support of his acclaimed album Stranger to Stranger, Paul told The New York Times, “Showbiz doesn’t hold any interest for me. None.”

He added, “It’s an act of courage to let go. I am going to see what happens if I let go. Then I’m going to see, who am I? Or am I just this person that was defined by what I did? And if that’s gone, if you have to make up yourself, who are you?”

