Go-Go's singer thinks Rock Hall snub is "sexist or political"

Noam Galai/Getty ImagesThey’ve been eligible for induction since 2006, but The Go-Go’s — one of the few all-female bands that both wrote their own songs and played their own instruments — have yet to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Lead singer Belinda Carlisle feels that’s because the band is being deliberately snubbed.

Speaking to NewNowNext, Belinda says, “It bothers me a little bit because it’s so obvious. Come on. We were self-made…Do I have a theory? Yes. Somebody — it could have been me — offended somebody in some way.”

She reveals, “I’ve heard, ‘Over my dead body will The Go-Go’s ever be in the Hall of Fame.’ So it might be post-mortem or it might never happen. It’s sexist or it’s political.”

Right now, though, Belinda is focused on The Go-Go’s upcoming Broadway musical, Head over Heels, which features the band’s classic songs and some of her solo hits. The story isn’t about the band, though: It’s based on a 16th century romance called The Countess of Pembroke’s Arcadia.

“When we read the book [of the musical]…we were all jumping up and down because it was so out there,” says Belinda. “It could have been another Dreamgirls but that wouldn’t have been very original.”

If the musical was about the band, though, Belinda says, “People want drama, especially with The Go-Go’s. It would be a little Valley of the Dolls, a little drugs, I would think. The arrogant lead singer leaving the band, leaving everyone else to dry. Then they love each other at the very end. But lots of drama.”

Head over Heels will begin previews at New York City’s Hudson Theater June 23 and will officially open July 26.

