Go Eagles: Will Daryl Hall & John Oates cheer for their hometown team this weekend?

Mick Rock/Wolfson EntertainmentAt this Sunday’s Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots. While one of Philadelphia’s best-known musical acts left the City of Brotherly Love behind awhile back, one member says he’ll still be rooting for the hometown team this Sunday.

Daryl Hall & John Oates are Philadelphia music legends. Even though John Oates now splits his time between Colorado and Nashville, he’s still a Philly boy. As he tells ABC Radio, “I mean, I haven’t lived in Philadelphia in many, many, many years but I am definitely gonna pull for the Eagles this weekend, there’s no doubt about it.”

- Advertisement -

As the owners of one of the most-hit filled catalogs in music history, it’s surprising that Hall & Oates have never played the Super Bowl halftime show. But Oates doesn’t think that’s actually a good idea.

“We’ve played in and around the Super Bowl,” he says. “We’ve never actually done the big halftime extravaganza. I don’t think our music and what we do would kinda suit that format too well.”

Daryl Hall, meanwhile, tells ABC Radio that the duo has never been invited to perform at the Super Bowl.

“The Super Bowl music committee is kinda strange,” he says, adding, “I’ll just leave it at that.”

In May, Daryl and John will return to Philadelphia as part of their upcoming joint tour with Train. The tour’s date in Philly will double as the second annual installment of their HoagieNation Festival, which celebrates the music, food and culture of Philadelphia. Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.