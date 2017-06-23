“Go Crazy” with Prince’s “Purple Rain” Deluxe and Deluxe-Expanded Edition, in stores today

Warner Bros.This Sunday marks the 33rd anniversary of the release of Prince‘s iconic 1984 album Purple Rain, and today sees the release of the deluxe edition and the deluxe expanded edition of the album.

As previously reported, the Purple Rain deluxe edition includes two CDs: the original album and a second CD of previously unreleased tracks.

As for the Purple Rain Deluxe — Expanded Edition set, fans will get the two CDs that come with the deluxe version, plus a third CD of single edits and B-sides, and a DVD of Prince & The Revolution performing at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY, on March 30, 1985 on the Purple Rain tour.

Purple Rain is the sixth best-selling movie soundtrack album in history, having sold more than 22 million units.

Here are the track lists for both editions:

Purple Rain Deluxe

Disc One: Original Album (2015 Paisley Park Remaster)

“Let’s Go Crazy”

“Take Me With U”

“The Beautiful Ones”

“Computer Blue”

“Darling Nikki”

“When Doves Cry”

“I Would Die 4 U”

“Baby I’m A Star”

“Purple Rain”

Disc Two: From The Vault & Previously Unreleased

“The Dance Electric”

“Love and Sex”

“Computer Blue” (“Hallway Speech” version)

“Electric Intercourse” (studio)

“Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden”

“Possessed” (1983 version)

“Wonderful A**”

“Velvet Kitty Cat”

“Katrina’s Paper Dolls”

“We Can F***”

“Father’s Song”

Purple Rain Deluxe – Expanded Edition

Includes Disc One and Disc Two as Listed Above, plus:

Disc Three: Single Edits & B-Sides

“When Doves Cry” (edit)

“17 Days”

“Let’s Go Crazy” (edit)

“Let’s Go Crazy” (Special Dance Mix)

“Erotic City”

“Erotic City” (“Make Love Not War Erotic City Come Alive”)

“Purple Rain” (edit)

“God”

“God” (Love Theme From Purple Rain)

“Another Lonely Christmas”

“Another Lonely Christmas” (extended version)

“I Would Die 4 U” (edit)

“I Would Die 4 U” (extended version)

“Baby I’m A Star” (edit)

“Take Me With U” (edit)

DVD: Prince And The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985

“Let’s Go Crazy”

“Delirious”

“1999”

“Little Red Corvette”

“Take Me With U”

“Do Me, Baby”

“Irresistible B****”

“Possessed”

“How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?”

“Let’s Pretend We’re Married”

“International Lover”

“God”

“Computer Blue”

“Darling Nikki”

“The Beautiful Ones”

“When Doves Cry”

“I Would Die 4 U”

“Baby I’m A Star”

“Purple Rain”

