Gloria Estefan’s “incomparable” mother passes away: “I will miss her every moment of every day”

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty ImagesCondolences to Gloria Estefan: her mother, Gloria Fajardo, has died. She was 88.

On Facebook Tuesday evening, Gloria wrote, “Tonight at 8:19 pm we lost my dearest mother.” She added that when her “incomparable” mom passed, she was “filled with peace and surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, niece, the three girls who cared for her with so much affection, family and her closest friends.”

Gloria says she believes that her mom passed at 8:19 p.m. because her grandmother Consuelo died 32 years ago on August 19 — 8/19.

“[She] wanted to make us clear that she was going very well accompanied by my grandmother and our dear father, José Manuel,” Gloria wrote. “I will miss her every moment of every day and thank her for having been an amazing mother, woman and model to follow for so many people.”

Gloria then thanked her fans for the love, prayers and messages they sent during her mom’s decline.

“I want you to know that I let you know in every moment, of all the love and light you were sending and she appreciated and absorbed every one of those beautiful feelings,” she wrote. “Thank you for being in your hearts and tenderly holding hands.”

Last week, Gloria wrote that she’d canceled her July 15 concert to care for her mom. It’s not known if the concert will be rescheduled.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.