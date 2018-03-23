Girl Power(s): Spice Girls to star in animated superhero movie?

By Andrea Dresdale

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImageAt the height of their popularity, the Spice Girls were all about girl power. Now they’re going to be all about girl powers.

Variety reports that the best-selling girl group is working on an animated film project that will cast each member as a superhero with a different power that reflects their personality. Considering that the group members already have “alter-egos” — Ginger Spice, Baby Spice, Posh Spice, Scary Spice and Sporty Spice — the idea of them becoming cartoon superheroes seems inevitable. All five members would voice their respective characters.

While many fans are still hoping for a reunion tour, a source tells Variety that the “Wannabe” heroes are “fired up” about the idea of the movie.

The source adds, “The Spice Girls are thinking big in terms of a franchise on a global scale. They’re the most successful girl group on the planet. It’s just what Marvel or Disney needs.”

