Girder Deliveries for State Route 8 Require Brief Highway Closures

Several times between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will briefly stop traffic on State Route 8 in both directions for delivery of bridge girders to a construction site near McCleary. Drivers can expect delays of up to 15 minutes and are encouraged to add additional travel time to reach their destinations.

Cranes will be stationed on closed lanes of SR 8 and will lift girders from trucks briefly stopped in the travel lanes. Rain will not affect the work, however unusually high winds could delay delivery of the girders.

- Advertisement -

This operation will be repeated at the same location again in about one month.

The girder deliveries will allow crews to continue construction of four bridges over the Middle and East Forks Wildcat Creek as part of WSDOT’s Fish Passage Barrier Program. Girders are the supporting structures of a bridge’s deck.

Correcting fish passage barriers is an important part of the state’s efforts to protect and restore fish runs negatively affected by outdated culverts under state highways. The project is expected to be complete by spring 2019.

Hyperlinks within the release:

Middle and East Forks Wildcat Creek:

www.wsdot.wa.gov/Projects/SR8/midandeforkswildcatcrkfishbarriers/

Fish Passage Barrier Removal program:

https://www.wsdot.wa.gov/Projects/FishPassage/default.htm

Comments