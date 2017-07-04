Gig Harbor Man Who Died in Front of McCleary Police Station Identified

The man who died in McCleary on July 1, 2017, has been identified as 57-year-old Donald Greene of Gig Harbor, Washington. Grays Harbor Coroner Lane Youmans said in an update Tuesday morning that his next of kin have been notified, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death after the man knocked on the door of the McCleary Police Department Saturday evening and told police he had smoked too much methamphetamine. First responders were on scene within minutes but when they tried to provide aid the man fought with them, then with the officer.

Undersheriff David Pimentel said in a press release that the man fought through a Taser application before collapsing in the street. After life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead, less than an hour after he first knocked on the door to the police station.

Comments