Gig Harbor Man Dies After Witnesses Say He Walked Into Ocean Shores Surf

A 45-year old Gig Harbor man lost his life in the water off the North Jetty in Ocean Shores Tuesday.

Sgt. David McManus with the Ocean Shores Police Department said that at 1:44 pm yesterday afternoon, police and fire departments were called to a surf rescue at the North Jetty. Vessels from Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor also responded, as well as a helicopter from Coast Guard Station Astoria.

According to witnesses, the man walked into the water and was last seen just past the breakers. A strong current was seen running out past the end of the Jetty, so the Coast Guard boats were directed to that area.

Approximately half an hour after the initial call, the Coast Guard pulled the man from the water in the mouth of Grays Harbor. They began performing CPR while transporting him to Westport to meet the Coast Guard helicopter. The helicopter then transported him to Bowerman Field in Hoquiam, where an ambulance took him to Community Hospital. Despite the best efforts of all involved, the man was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The man’s name is not being released at this time, pending notification of his family.

Any release of his name would be made by the Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office.

