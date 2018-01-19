With Gift of $5 Million, Seattle’s Floyd Jones Makes Lasting Impact on Local Communities Struggling with Hunger

Leading Seattle philanthropist, Floyd Jones, a man who grew up picking cotton during the Great Depression, is contributing approximately $5 million to Northwest Harvest – the largest single gift in the organization’s 50-year history.

“I’ve done well in my life,” Jones told Northwest Harvest’s Donor Relations Manager, Todd Girouard, in conversations from last year. “It makes for a better community when we support each other. I am proud to be able to do that.”

Northwest Harvest was deeply saddened to hear of his passing on January 5 at the age of 90. For Mr. Jones to say that he had “done well” is an understatement. His start in life, as one of 12 children to sharecropper parents in rural Missouri, was about as humble as they come. “We owned practically nothing,” Jones shared with Girouard. “I was working in the fields at seven years old. We knew hunger. But we learned the value of hard work and a dollar. Starting when I was around 11 or 12 years old, my daydream was to make money in business and give back to the community.”

- Advertisement -

Mr. Jones, became the first of his family to finish high school. He went on to go to college and later had a highly-successful career as a stockbroker.

“Not only is Northwest Harvest heartfeltly appreciative of this gift, I’ve been deeply moved by his personal story of his family struggling in the Depression for quite some time,” said Thomas Reynolds, Northwest Harvest’s CEO. “I can’t help but think what a difference an organization like Northwest Harvest would have made to his community when he was young.”

Mr. Jones has credited Frank Minton, a former Northwest Harvest board member, and one of the world’s leading experts on planned giving, with setting up this gift in the most beneficial way possible.

“We are so honored, humbled, and energized by Floyd’s extraordinary kindness and generosity,” said Girouard. “This gift will have such a positive impact on our agency and the lives of hundreds of thousands for years to come,”

The entire Northwest Harvest family appreciates Mr. Jones, his family, as well as his companion of the last 11 years, Alene Moris. “Just weeks ago, Floyd and I talked about so many issues now facing those struggling in today’s society,” added Reynolds. “I commit our agency to make good on his most recent vision of improving our communities by feeding people today, while addressing the root causes of hunger and poverty for a better tomorrow.”

# # #

ABOUT NORTHWEST HARVEST

Northwest Harvest is Washington’s leading hunger relief agency. Each month, Northwest Harvest provides more than two million nutritious meals and supports a statewide network of more than 375 food banks, meal programs, and high-need schools – focusing on consistent, nutritious, culturally-sensitive foods critical to both the body and mind. Throughout its 50 years, Northwest Harvest has grown from a project of local social activists to its position today as the largest independent organization fighting hunger in the state of Washington.

Comments