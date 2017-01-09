Giddy-Up Gaga: Will Singer’s Halftime Show Feature Horses?

Gaga recently posted a photo of herself riding her horse with the caption, “Halftime warm up Giddy-up.” She added the hashtags “#Joanne” — the name of her current album — and “#SuperBowl.”

Since some of the songs on Joanne have a decidedly country feel, especially the single “Million Reasons,” is this photo a hint that Gaga is going full cowgirl for the production? She’s capable of pretty much anything, and if Katy Perry can enter the stadium riding a massive lion puppet, why couldn’t Gaga make her entrance on a real, live horse?

Stay tuned: the Super Bowl takes place February 5 in Houston.

