Get your pie on with Sara Bareilles at a “Waitress” party

Josh LehrerSara Bareilles is no longer starring in the hit Broadway musical Waitress, for which she wrote the music, but she’s still supporting the show and its fans.

If you buy a ticket to see Waitress for performances from now through July 9, you could win an opportunity to attend a pie-eating party with Sara at the Brooks Atkinson theater, where Waitress is currently playing.

The pie party idea is inspired by the plot of Waitress — it’s about a woman stuck in an unhappy marriage who bakes unique pies at the diner where she works as a waitress. She enters a pie baking contest, hoping it’ll be her ticket out of her situation.

The pie party will take place July 20th from 5-6 p.m., before that evening’s performance. Winners will also get a copy of Sugar, Butter, Flour, the official Waitress pie cookbook.

Find out the details and enter the contest at WaitressTheMusical.com/pieparty.

