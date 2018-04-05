Get that J.Lo glow: Jennifer Lopez launching 70-piece makeup line with Inglot Cosmetics

By Music News Group

Jennifer Lopez is teaming up with the makeup brand Inglot for her a new cosmetic collection launching April 26. The 70-piece line will include products for the eyes, lips and face.

“The capsule collection we created with Inglot is filled with all my go-to products in my favorite colors,” Jennifer says in a statement. “We have everything from mascara, lipsticks, eyelashes, blush, eye shadow and, of course, bronzers.”

The products feature names inspired by her career, including “Boogie Down Bronze” and “Livin’ the Highlight.”

The collection will also feature a “Freedom System Palette,” which allows you to personalize your own palette with the specific colors and products you need.

The line will be available on InglotUSA.com and in Inglot stores. An exclusive palette inspired by J.Lo’s look from the ad campaign will be available for pre-order on April 17 on JenniferLopezInglot.com.

